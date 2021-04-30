Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Plexus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

PLXS stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $1,861,548. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.