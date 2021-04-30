Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Hold

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

ZVO stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

