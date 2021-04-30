Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $61.10

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.10, but opened at $59.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $742,272.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,256.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

