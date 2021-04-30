Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

