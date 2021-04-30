ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 14,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 879,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

