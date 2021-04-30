Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $50.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $55.80. 1,338,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,398. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,683 shares of company stock worth $7,866,762. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 234.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 319.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.