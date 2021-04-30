Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,762 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

