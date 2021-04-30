ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIOP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,453. The firm has a market cap of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Earnings History for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit