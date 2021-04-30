ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIOP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 6,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,453. The firm has a market cap of $748.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

