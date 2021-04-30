Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 19,300 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.