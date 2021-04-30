Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

