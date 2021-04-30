Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

