-$0.07 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during midday trading on Friday. 683,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

