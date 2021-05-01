-$0.07 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI remained flat at $$13.96 during midday trading on Friday. 683,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit