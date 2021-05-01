$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.