$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.12. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 57,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

