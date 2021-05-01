-$0.22 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,541,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,904. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

