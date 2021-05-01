-$0.24 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.