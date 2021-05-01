$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Knowles posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE KN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 635,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,273. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.