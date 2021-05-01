$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

