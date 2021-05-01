$0.38 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 919,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

