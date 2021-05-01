$0.39 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Yandex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Yandex by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 160,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

