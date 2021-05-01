$0.44 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. 555,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,056. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.