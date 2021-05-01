$0.47 EPS Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

