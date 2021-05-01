$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

FND stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 754,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

