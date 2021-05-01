$0.94 EPS Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $291.91 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.71.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

