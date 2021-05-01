$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $17.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,570.98. The company had a trading volume of 271,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,531.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,587.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $570.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

