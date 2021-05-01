$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Brinker International posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock worth $20,418,369. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.13. 1,364,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,214. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.