$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

