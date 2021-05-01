1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,992,686.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

