$11.09 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report sales of $11.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.20 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,950. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.