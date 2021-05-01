111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 589,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YI opened at $12.46 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

