11,677 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

