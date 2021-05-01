11,677 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit