12,001 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

