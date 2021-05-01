12,750 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 2.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.22. 280,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.57 and a 200-day moving average of $323.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.