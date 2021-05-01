$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $128.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. CRA International posted sales of $126.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $540.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $542.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $576.08 million, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $580.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CRA International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $613.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $80.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

