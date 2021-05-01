136,796 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

