13,695 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $845.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

