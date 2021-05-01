14,086 Shares in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

