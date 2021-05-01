$145.68 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $145.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.60 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $580.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.47 million to $686.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $474.31 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $500.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBI opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

