1,493 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.