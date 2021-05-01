155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.
155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.32 million.
155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.
155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
