155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. National Bank Financial raised 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

