$156.10 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $156.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.11 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Employers reported sales of $211.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $636.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $656.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $654.91 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $680.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. 289,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,089. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

