$157.55 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.14 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $168.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $729.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 20.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,441. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

