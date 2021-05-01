1,834 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.06 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

