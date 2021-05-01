$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $185.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $193.24. 153,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,963. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit