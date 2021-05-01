$185.45 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $185.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.10 million. Paylocity posted sales of $171.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $628.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.62 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $826.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $193.24. 153,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,963. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

