$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.52. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.76. 750,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.