$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.52. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.76. 750,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit