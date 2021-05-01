$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.63. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 573.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,642. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $89.29 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

