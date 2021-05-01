$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $201.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.82 million. Criteo reported sales of $206.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $863.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.76 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $889.19 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

