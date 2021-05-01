$21.91 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce $21.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $21.92 million. Identiv posted sales of $18.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 138,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,131. The company has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

