$214.76 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $214.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.92 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $905.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $910.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $989.55 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $992.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

BSY opened at $51.20 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Insiders have sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

