$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

NYSE GWW traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.54. 647,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,321. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.27 and a 1 year high of $452.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

